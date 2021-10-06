Acer launches Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 5 laptops and more with Windows 11 Pre-installed

Acer has launched a range of laptops with the latest Windows 11 operating system. They include a new Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 5, Aspire 3, Spin 3 and Spin 5, featuring either 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs or AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

The laptops also come pre-loaded with Office 2021. In Office 2021, you’ll find new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and so much more.

Pricing and availability:

Swift X: Starts from Rs. 86999

Swift 3: Starts from Rs. 62999

Aspire 5: Starts from Rs. 57999

Aspire 3: Starts from Rs. 55999

Spin 3: Starts from Rs. 74999

Spin 5: Starts from Rs. 99999

The latest Acer laptops powered by Windows 11 will be available to purchase from the Acer e-store from October onwards.

Swift X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor powers the new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) model laptop. It has a base clock speed of 2.3Ghz and can go up to 4.2Ghz. For graphics, Acer has equipped this model with 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, and AMD Radeon Graphics come with ultrathin form-factor. Swift X comes with 16GB of ram and has 512GB of SSD storage. The display on this model is a 14-inch Full HD screen with 100% sRGB colour gamut supported. In addition, it has an IPS panel with a peak brightness of 300nits supported. Acer has equipped this model with a 4-cell 59Whr battery.

Price starts from Rs 86999

Swift 3

Two models in the Acer Swift 3 line is powered by new 11th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor. Both the laptops come with a sleek metal chassis, the latest technology including Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4. With Wi-Fi 6 (Gig +) on Intel-based models, users can enjoy a fast and reliable Internet connection. The laptop is less than 16 mm thin, and the weight is only 1.19 kg. With a small load, the Swift 3 (SF314-511) EVO-certified laptop gets up to 16 hours of battery back-up, and fast charging support allows to recharge the battery quickly.

The AMD Ryzen 5000U (model SF314-43) and Intel Core i5-11th Gen (model SF314-511) provide superior performance. Together with up to 16 GB of RAM, they allow laptops to be used not only for multimedia and office tasks but also for much more complex and more demanding tasks, such as editing photos and videos, etc. And a solid-state drive of up to 1 TB provides both fast OS boot and fast launch of all applications. Its volume will be sufficient both to install all the necessary software and to store important user files.

Both two models are equipped with a 14-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The ratio of the screen to the housing is more than 85%. The maximum brightness of 300 nits, wide viewing angles, and good anti-glare properties allow using a laptop equally comfortably, both indoors and outdoors.

Price starts from Rs 62999

Aspire 5

The new Aspire 5 comes with a wide range of colour options and the slim 17.95mm body projects an ultra-modern look and has an ergonomic hinge design that increases airflow underneath. The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and comes in 14 inch 15.6-inch screen size to address diverse computing needs and experiences. Its narrow-bezel design offers plenty of screens with its Full-HD IPS panel.

The laptop uses technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield and backlit Keyboard. It can easily stay connected with a full range of connectivity options. The new Aspire 5 also features dual-band Wi-Fi 61 (802.11ax) improves the average network throughput by up to 3 times and reduces latency by up to 75% compared to Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Users have plenty of power and storage to carry out their tasks with up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD.

Price starts from Rs 57999

Aspire 3

This laptop is powered with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 with a 4.2 GHz clock speed. One can work for extended working hours as this laptop comes with a sturdy, full-length ergonomically designed Keyboard. It is intended to provide users with an easily portable device and even includes an ergonomic hinge that pulls in additional airflow underneath the laptop.

Aspire 3 also comes with hybrid storage using SSD and HDD configuration, providing fast boot-up and software performance, while the HDD offers storage for large files. In addition, the fingerprint reader adds an extra layer of security using Windows Hello.

Price starts from Rs. 55999

Spin 3

The slim and convertible Spin 3 is a 2 in 1 touchscreen laptop comes with a 13.3 inch 16:10 display and long battery life. The built-in Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 makes drawing and writing easy, and an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, is engineered for long-lasting performance. It features 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for a realistic pen-on-paper feel. The built-in charger recharges the stylus in just 15 seconds for 90 minutes. The Spin 3 has a battery life of up to 15 hours and charges in just 30 minutes, providing 4 hours of power user creativity.

Price starts from Rs. 74999

Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 is a unique ultra-slim convertible laptop made of sturdy aluminium-magnesium alloy in a sharp slender form, feather-light weight. The laptop has 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11 and 15 hours of battery life, up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. The innovative hinge design with special bearings creates offers a smooth transition in various usage modes and a delicate chassis by maintaining small hinges. The narrow-border of the 3:2 ratio screen gives 18% more screen real estate. It has a 15-hour battery life.

Price starts from Rs. 99999