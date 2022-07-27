Neumann Berlin NDH 30 Studio headphones launched in India

Neumann Berlin, a Germany-based audio brand has unveiled a new pair of studio headphones in India called NDH 30. These are reference-class studio headphones designed for mixing and mastering both stereo and immersive formats. The headphones come with an open-back design and will retail for Rs 52,900 via authorised Neumann partners.

These headphones succeed the award-winning NDH 20 studio headphones which were announced back in 2019. The NDH 30 headphones feature a foldable design and and sport the MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment that allows the NDH 30 to replicate the linear sound picture of a Neumann loudspeaker configuration in a compact format.

Neumann Berlin claims that the headphones have optimized and well-positioned dynamic drivers that rival the sonic resolution of planar magnetic transducers. Harmonic distortion is also said to be extremely low while the headphones claim to have an even response across the entire audio spectrum.

“We wanted to create headphones that are totally reliable and gives you the confidence you need to make the right decisions. The NDH 30 will tell you exactly if your bass is too loud or your vocal needs de-essing”, said Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India.

“The spatial resolution, too, is outstanding because the drivers are made to extremely low tolerances. And because the NDH 30 comes with an internally balanced cable, which improves channel separation”, he added.

