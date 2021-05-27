Advertisement

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2021 3:25 pm

The router comes with the latest generation of WiFi 6 technology which is faster than ever, with 4X increased capacity compared to a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) system.
Netgear has announced the launch of a new product Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi System (AX6000). The Netgear whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system is available in India through various e-commerce and authorized NETGEAR store at Rs 61,999.

 

Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) includes WiFi router and one satellite covering larger homes up to 350sq meters. It is powered by a quad core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and has 1GB RAM with 512MB NAND Flash storage. The AX Mesh WiFi System helps the router to keep all the device connections strong in every room of the house. User can simply enjoy the perks of watching 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming to multiple screens simultaneously without interruption.

The router comes with the latest generation of WiFi 6 technology which is faster than ever, with 4X increased capacity compared to a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) system. Seamless and Consistent Mesh WiFi Coverage has been dedicated to quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul which allows up to four data streams on each band.

 

Orbi RBK852 (AX6000) has been built for the Gigabit Internet Speeds Everywhere and the innovative Tri-band WiFi enables the device to maximize the internet speeds on every device. Multi-Gigabit Internet Speeds Ready - 2.5Gbps Ethernet port support multi-gigabit Internet speeds, available from service providers. Or use port aggregation to combine two Gigabit Ethernet (LAN and WAN) ports for multi-Gigabit speeds.

 

User can easily set up the WiFi management with the Orbi app and create a guest network, by viewing connected devices, and perform speed tests. A LAN port can also be used to connect with more wired devices with 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports on each router and satellite is ideal for home offices or home entertainment areas.

 

Also, the Netgear ORBI RBK852 (AX6000) works smoothly with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and support voice commands to control your home WiFi network.

 

Speaking at the launch, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR said, “Witnessing the current situation, there has been an ever-increasing demand for Wi-Fi devices in our home network, and as NETGEAR it is has become critical for us to provide best solutions where each device gets the Wi-Fi bandwidth in the larger homes, with quality connected experience to have a smooth and lag-free experience. Our new ORBI RBX852 enables all the quality which one desires to own in this online and fast generation of working from home. We are positive that our new router will enable large homeowners to have great internet speed at any corner of the house.”

