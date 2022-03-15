Netgear Orbi RBK753 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System launched in India

Netgear has launched the new Orbi RBK753 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System in the Indian market. The NETGEAR ORBI AX4200 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK753) is available in India through netgearstore.in, Amazon.in and other leading e-commerce platforms at Rs 49,499.

Netgear Orbi RBK753 Features

NETGEAR’S Orbi AX4200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (RBK753) is using a Tri-band mesh technology. While the two usual bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) are used for your daily devices, the third band is used by the satellites for seamless connectivity and to deliver maximum speeds throughout your entire home. This three-unit (router + 2 satellites) mesh boasts coverage of up to 7,500sqft with blazing speeds of up to 4.2Gbps simultaneously on 40+ devices.

The RBK753 is a 3-part router-satellite combo with each unit featuring six antennas with high-powered amplifiers. This creates Implicit and Explicit Beamforming for 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and MU-MIMO that’s capable of simultaneous data streaming to multiple devices.

Powering the routers is quad-core 1.4GHz processor with 1GB of RAM. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 x WAN + 3 x LAN) on the router and two on each satellite allow for high-speed physical connectivity from your ISP or to your devices. When all three RBK753 units combine and work together, you can get blazing speeds of up to 4.2Gbps in every corner of your home or office up to 7,500 sqft.

Orbi RBK753 is further compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Simply command your Orbi with your voice for features such as turning on guest networks, speaking out your guest SSID passwords, and a lot more.

In addition, the Orbi RBK753 also protects your network and its connected device family with antivirus and data theft protection NETGEAR Armor. You can also set up the entire mesh network and control every feature using the Orbi App. Lastly, you can run diagnostics, check who has logged into your Wi-Fi, test the internet speeds and a lot more can be done from your smartphone even when you are away from home.