HomeNewsNetgear launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

Netgear launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20) and Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders have been launched in India

By The Mobile Indian Network
Netgear Nighthawk AX1800

Netgear has introduced two new WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders – Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000. The Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000 are available in India through various e-commerce platforms and company’s website at a price point of Rs 12,799 and s 27, 499 respectively.

The company says that now one can enjoy a better-connected home experience and extend faster with these powerful Mesh Extenders built for the future of WiFi delivering great capacity, fast speed and more coverage.

Netgear AX1800

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports the latest generation WiFi 6 with speeds up to 1.8Gbps. With 4-streams WiFi more spatial streams provide more available bandwidth and less congestion for all the devices in the WiFi network.

ALSO READ: Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System launched in India

With two high-powered antennas, EAX20 is ideally designed for small to medium-sized homes with up to 4 bedrooms and delivers powerful WiFi to every corner of your home. Built with WiFi 6 technology this Mesh Extender provides fastest WiFi speeds and up to 1.5-times greater network capacity than WiFi 5, so you can connect more and more devices on your WiFi without any hassle.

Netgear AX6000

Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) offers fast speeds of up to 6Gbps for smooth 4K/8K Ultra- HD streaming, lag-free online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls.

Further, EAX80 is Ideal for large homes with up to 6 bedrooms; which help you take advantage of the fastest broadband speeds available and the speeds you pay for. Besides, the extender comes with four high-powered antennas concealed inside, optimally positioned to deliver ultra-reliable long-distance WiFi coverage indoors and outdoors. Lastly, with 8-stream WiFi experience users can enjoy the fastest WiFi speeds with up to 4-times greater network capacity than its predecessor allowing you to connect multiple devices.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge teased to launch in India soon
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.