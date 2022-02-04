Netgear launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

Netgear has introduced two new WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders – Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000. The Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 and AX6000 are available in India through various e-commerce platforms and company’s website at a price point of Rs 12,799 and s 27, 499 respectively.

The company says that now one can enjoy a better-connected home experience and extend faster with these powerful Mesh Extenders built for the future of WiFi delivering great capacity, fast speed and more coverage.

Netgear AX1800

Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 4-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX20) supports the latest generation WiFi 6 with speeds up to 1.8Gbps. With 4-streams WiFi more spatial streams provide more available bandwidth and less congestion for all the devices in the WiFi network.

ALSO READ: Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System launched in India

With two high-powered antennas, EAX20 is ideally designed for small to medium-sized homes with up to 4 bedrooms and delivers powerful WiFi to every corner of your home. Built with WiFi 6 technology this Mesh Extender provides fastest WiFi speeds and up to 1.5-times greater network capacity than WiFi 5, so you can connect more and more devices on your WiFi without any hassle.

Netgear AX6000

Netgear Nighthawk AX6000 8-Stream Mesh Extender (EAX80) offers fast speeds of up to 6Gbps for smooth 4K/8K Ultra- HD streaming, lag-free online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls.

Further, EAX80 is Ideal for large homes with up to 6 bedrooms; which help you take advantage of the fastest broadband speeds available and the speeds you pay for. Besides, the extender comes with four high-powered antennas concealed inside, optimally positioned to deliver ultra-reliable long-distance WiFi coverage indoors and outdoors. Lastly, with 8-stream WiFi experience users can enjoy the fastest WiFi speeds with up to 4-times greater network capacity than its predecessor allowing you to connect multiple devices.