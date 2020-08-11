Netgear introduces Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 system in India

The Netgear Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System MK62 at Rs 17,499, while the MK63 at Rs 25,999. The devices are available through authorized Netgear stores.

Netgear has announced the launch of its new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 MK62 and MK63 mesh system in India. The latest mesh systems are designed to provide reliable and flexible Wifi coverage and it comes with features like Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritizes both video streaming and gaming traffic.

The latest WiFi mesh system comes with WiFi 6 connectivity option and it comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole-home broadband Wi-Fi coverage. The company says that dead zones can be eliminated by adding satellites wherever needed. One can easily complete the setup in minutes with the free Nighthawk App on Apple iOS or Android OS.

The MK63 comes with a sleek and compact design that blends in with any decor and can be placed anywhere in the home. The Mesh System supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless network standard protocol and also has the function of the Mesh extension router. The Nighthawk router provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. The system has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Coming to the MK62, it provides Wi-Fi 6 for medium to large homes up to 3,000sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps. The Nighthawk Mesh System MK62 comes with a high-powered router and satellite, to provide broad Wi-Fi coverage.

Furthermore, both the system supports 4K UHD streaming and it includes one router and two satellites. It comes with dual-band technology that delivers faster and reliable connections. The mesh system can handle 25 or more devices and it comes with a combined speed of up to 1.8Gbps.

