Advertisement

Netgear introduces Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 system in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 1:40 pm

Latest News

The Netgear Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System MK62 at Rs 17,499, while the MK63 at Rs 25,999. The devices are available through authorized Netgear stores.
Advertisement

Netgear has announced the launch of its new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 MK62 and MK63 mesh system in India. The latest mesh systems are designed to provide reliable and flexible Wifi coverage and it comes with features like Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritizes both video streaming and gaming traffic.

 

The Netgear Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System MK62 at Rs 17,499, while the MK63 at Rs 25,999. The devices are available through authorized Netgear stores.  

 

The latest WiFi mesh system comes with WiFi 6 connectivity option and it comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole-home broadband Wi-Fi coverage.  The company says that dead zones can be eliminated by adding satellites wherever needed. One can easily complete the setup in minutes with the free Nighthawk App on Apple iOS or Android OS. 

 

Advertisement

The MK63 comes with a sleek and compact design that blends in with any decor and can be placed anywhere in the home. The Mesh System supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless network standard protocol and also has the function of the Mesh extension router. The Nighthawk router provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. The system has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections. 

 

Coming to the MK62, it provides Wi-Fi 6 for medium to large homes up to 3,000sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps. The Nighthawk Mesh System MK62 comes with a high-powered router and satellite, to provide broad Wi-Fi coverage. 

 

Furthermore, both the system supports 4K UHD streaming and it includes one router and two satellites. It comes with dual-band technology that delivers faster and reliable connections. The mesh system can handle 25 or more devices and it comes with a combined speed of up to 1.8Gbps.


Netgear launches two dual band WiFi Routers in India

Netgear Orbi RBK20 WiFi router launched in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch to get major update with new wellness features

Huawei Watch Fit colour options, renders and specs leaked online

Itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV
Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression

Smartphone market in India, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 1st Impression
Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies