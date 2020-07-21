Advertisement

Netflix starts testing Rs 349 plan in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 4:53 pm

The company is working to bring a new Rs 349 streaming plan for its users in the country.

Netflix is reported to be testing a new plan for its customers in India. The company is working to bring a new Rs 349 streaming plan for its users in the country. 

 

As per a report by Android Pure, the company is currently testing a new Mobile+ HD plan in the country. The plan will be available for Rs 349 per month. Under this plan, users will be able watch Netflix on any smartphone, tablet or computer. However, the catch here is that you cannot watch the Netflix content on a Smart TV. Furthermore, the plan also offers HD streaming, however, only one device at a time can watch it. 

 

To recall, the company offers three subscription plans including Basic, Standard HD and Premium Ultra HD. The Basic plan comes with a price tag of Rs 500, while the Standard HD pack is priced at Rs 650 and the Premium Ultra HD plan is available for Rs 800 per month.

 

Meanwhile, the company is offering free upgrades to Standard and Premium plans for its customers in India. The free upgrade offer is valid for 30 days in the country. The company is offering free upgrades from Basic to Standard and from Standard to Premium subscriptions for its customers. 

 

With this, Netflix users who have a Basic plan will be promoted to Standard plan for 30 days at no additional charge. Similarly, Netflix customers who have a Standard plan will be upgraded to Premium plan at no additional cost. However, once the 30-day trial is over and the customer does not switch to the upgraded plan, he/she will be demoted to the current plan.

 

Tags: Netflix

 

