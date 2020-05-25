Netflix offers free upgrades to Standard, Premium plans in India

The company offers three subscription plans including Basic, Standard HD and Premium Ultra HD.

Netflix is offering free upgrades to Standard and Premium plans for its customers in India. The free upgrade offer is valid for 30 days in the country.

As per a report by Gadgets360, the company is offering free upgrades from Basic to Standard and from Standard to Premium subscriptions for its customers. With this, Netflix users who have a Basic plan will be promoted to Standard plan for 30 days at no additional charge. Similarly, Netflix customers who have a Standard plan will be upgraded to Premium plan at no additional cost. However, once the 30-day trial is over and the customer does not switch to the upgraded plan, he/she will be demoted to the current plan.

To recall, the company offers three subscription plans including Basic, Standard HD and Premium Ultra HD. The Basic plan comes with a price tag of Rs 500, while the Standard HD pack is priced at Rs 650 and the Premium Ultra HD plan is available for Rs 800 per month. The Basic plan offers to stream on one screen at a time in standard definition, while the Standard HD plan offers to watch SD streams on two screens at a time. The Premium Ultra HD plan offers to stream across four devices at a time with a video quality at HD and Ultra HD.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that it will cancel the subscription of its streaming service for those users who are inactive. The company has revealed that it will send emails and in-app notifications for cancelling subscriptions to the inactive subscribers.

The brand claims that it will only cancel those subscriptions, which are inactive for more than one year. The brand has revealed that it will send notifications to those subscribers who have stopped watching for more than two years. If the user doesn't confirm that they want to keep subscribing, the company will cancel their subscription.