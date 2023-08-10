HomeNewsNetflix releases game for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Hollywood Movie

Netflix releases game for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Hollywood Movie

By The Mobile Indian Network
NetFlix Aali Bhat
NetFlix Aali Bhat

Netflix has launched a game on its Discord channel based on the upcoming Hollywood film “Hearts of Stone,” starring Alia Bhatt.

Netflix’s Continued Collaboration with Discord

Since last year, Netflix has utilized a Discord bot to guide users in their quest for the perfect movie or show to watch collaboratively. The bot, named “Hey, Netflix,” now incorporates a fresh text-based game themed around “Hearts of Stone,” a film featuring Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dorman. Fans can look forward to the movie’s premiere on Netflix this coming Friday.

Netflix ends password sharing in India: What’s the reason behind it?

Is Microsoft going to buy Netflix?

Game Overview: “Heart of Stone: Maze of Odds”

The gameplay immerses players in a double agent’s world, reminiscent of Gadot’s role in the movie. The game structure, as outlined by Netflix, involves swift decision-making within dynamic situations. Choices will be set, drawing parallels with some of Netflix’s other interactive content.

NetFlix App

Every gaming session promises a distinct experience. The game’s Discord bot randomizes scenarios from a sizable pool. Players have the liberty to embark on solo adventures or to rope in friends for a multiplayer experience. Collectibles scattered throughout add another layer to the game.

Netflix and Its Gaming Endeavors

This isn’t Netflix’s inaugural dive into gaming. The streaming service has previously curated a chess-themed game drawing inspiration from “The Queen’s Gambit,” a show with Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead. Another title in their portfolio is “Stranger Things: The Game,” although it’s not hosted on Discord.

Notably, “Heart of Stone: Maze of Odds” has the distinction of being Netflix’s debut game on Discord. While Discord users globally can access the game, it currently caters to English-speaking audience.

Netflix and Its Gaming Endeavors

This isn’t Netflix’s inaugural dive into gaming. The streaming service has previously curated a chess-themed game drawing inspiration from “The Queen’s Gambit,” a show with Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead. Another title in their portfolio is “Stranger Things: The Game,” although it’s not hosted on Discord.

Heart Of Stone

Notably, “Heart of Stone: Maze of Odds” has the distinction of being Netflix’s debut game on Discord. While Discord users globally can access the game, it currently caters to the English-speaking audience.

Also See:

Top Free Hollywood Romantic Movies on Youtube

The first Netflix game to be made available on Discord is The Heart of Stone: Maze of Odds. Users of Discord from all over the world can access the game. But at the moment, it’s only offered in English.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.