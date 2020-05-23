Netflix will cancel subscriptions which are inactive for more than a year

The company has revealed that it will send emails and in-app notifications for cancelling subscriptions to the inactive subscribers.

Netflix has announced that it will cancel the subscription of its streaming service for those users who are inactive. The company has revealed that it will send emails and in-app notifications for cancelling subscriptions to the inactive subscribers.

The brand claims that it will only cancel those subscriptions, which are inactive for more than one year. The brand has revealed that it will send notifications to those subscribers who have stopped watching for more than two years. If the user doesn't confirm that they want to keep subscribing, the company will cancel their subscription.

The company says that if a user changes his mind later, he can easily restart the Netflix subscription. “ These inactive accounts represent less than half of one per cent of our overall member base, only a few hundred thousand, and are already factored into our financial guidance,” the company said in a blog post.

Netflix also says that anyone who cancels the Netflix subscription and then rejoins within 10 months will still have favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details just as they left them.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced that within the first quarter of 2020, the streaming giant has managed to add over 15 million new paid users to its platform. In addition to this, the company claims to have earned record revenue during the quarter, enabling the platform to push for higher targets, as it looks to compete with Amazon and Disney in the ecosystem. With its quarterly growth, the company now caters to over 180 million paid users on its platform, but we still don't know the figures for India's contribution to Netflix.