Netflix arrives on Nest Hub and Hub Max

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 5:21 pm

Latest News

Google has also integrated Quick Gesture support for Netflix on the Nest Hub Max which lets you easily pause or resume your video, just look at the device and raise your hand.

Netflix is rolling out on Nest smart displays globally wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available. Starting today, Netflix is available on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Users can now connect their Netflix account and stream shows on their smart displays.

If you have a Netflix subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries by using your voice. Say, “Hey Google, play Queer Eye” to start streaming instantly, or try, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to scroll through select content and start watching with a simple tap.

Recently, Google started teasing its next upcoming Nest-branded smart speaker. It will come in a blue colour option, though one might expect it to be available in different paint jobs. Furthermore, the speaker will come with the same fabric design as we have seen with other Nest and Google smart speakers. Furthermore, there are four LED lights, which are activated when you give command to Google Assistant.

 

Previously, the company introduced Nest Mini speaker in India for Rs 4,499. Nest Mini comes with better sound output as compared to its predecessor, the Google Home Mini. It also comes with faster performance, all thanks to a dedicated machine learning chip in the device.

