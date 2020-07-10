Advertisement

Google Nest smart speaker teased

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 1:43 pm

Latest News

The smart speaker will be the successor of the Google Home speaker.

Google has started teasing its next upcoming Nest-branded smart speaker. The smart speaker will be the successor of the Google Home speaker. 

 

The teaser of the upcoming smart Nest speaker shows a blue colour option, though one might expect it to be available in different paint jobs. Furthermore, the speaker seems to be large and it comes with the same fabric design as we have seen with other Nest and Google smart speakers. Furthermore, there are four LED lights, which are activated when you give command to Google Assistant. 

 

That said, it is the same speaker that was earlier reported to be codenamed as Prince. The speaker is said to be the successor of the Google Home smart speaker. he upcoming smart speaker will join other Nest-branded smart speakers by Google. Furthermore, the report highlights that the new speaker will sit between Google Home and Google Home Max. The speaker will come with a fabric-based design, which is similarly found in other Google smart speakers.

 

The report highlights that the company will add a large audio driver, meaning that the sound capabilities will be better than Google Home. The smart speaker might come with stereo speaker pairing, a feature which is present in Google Home Max. The report highlights that the new product will be launched until the fall. As for the pricing, the upcoming smart speaker will be priced higher than the Google Home, but it will be lower than the Home Max.

 

Previously, the company introduced Nest Mini speaker in India for Rs 4,499. The company claims that Nest Mini comes with better sound output as compared to its predecessor, the Google Home Mini. It also comes with faster performance, all thanks to a dedicated machine learning chip in the device.

 

Google Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Small Size, Big Sound

Google Android TV dongle with dedicated remote leaked online

Google Home speaker ‘Prince’ is reportedly in works

Latest News from Google

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers launched in India

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick appears on company’s website, reveals price and key specs

Oppo Watch to reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies