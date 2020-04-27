Mysterious Realme phone leaks with a new rear design

This design is new for Realme smartphones but we have already seen it in Oppo’s Reno series of smartphones.

Realme announced the Realme X50m smartphone in China recently. Now an image of a mysterious Realme phone has surfaced online that shows a unique rear design.



As per the leak on Weibo by Digital Chat Station, Realme phone has a rear design that is quite different from the earlier smartphones that the company has launched till now. The phone has a carbon-like textured at the back with a vertical strip from top to bottom and gold accents at the center.



The back of the device shows a triple rear camera setup at the top portion of the vertical strip. There is a flashlight at the side of the camera module. The text on the rear, however, says ‘AI Quad Cameras’ but the fourth camera is not visible.



This design is new for Realme smartphones but we have already seen it in Oppo’s Reno series of smartphones. There is also a Realme logo at the centre of the device in the rear. Name of this upcoming REalme phone is not known at the moment.



Meanwhile, Realme is working on Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone with the model number RMX2086. The phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Realme X3 Superzoom will be either powered by Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset and 12 GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 OS.

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI. It has a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup.

