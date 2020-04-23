Realme X50m 5G launched with 48MP quad cameras, 120Hz display

Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.

Realme has launched Realme X50m 5G smartphone in China. The Realme X50m is the RMX2142 smartphone that was approved by the TENAA authority in the recent past.

The Realme X50m comes in two variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 1,999 Yuan and 2,299 Yuan respectively. The phone comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colour variants.

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.



The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1). The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.

The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.



The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-Type C. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.

