Advertisement

Realme X50m 5G launched with 48MP quad cameras, 120Hz display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 10:20 am

Latest News

Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.
Advertisement

Realme has launched Realme X50m 5G smartphone in China. The Realme X50m is the RMX2142 smartphone that was approved by the TENAA authority in the recent past.

 

The Realme X50m comes in two variants - 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 1,999 Yuan and 2,299 Yuan respectively. The phone comes in Starry Blue and Galaxy White colour variants.

Advertisement

 

Realme X50m features 6.57 inches that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent and aspect ratio of 20:9.  The dual hole-punched compartment on its front panel houses a pair selfie cameras.

The phone is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1). The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge.

 

The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. Realme X50m runs Android 10 with Realme UI.

The device measures 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and it weighs 192 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB-Type C. The phone lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot.

screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 percent

Android 10 based realme UI 1.0 now rolling out to Realme 3 and Realme 3i

Realme Narzo series launch postponed second time in India

Realme X3 5G with 6.57-inch FHD+, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras certified by TENAA

Realme X2 new update brings camera improvements, face unlock optimization and April Security Patch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme X50m Realme X50m launch Realme X50m specs Realme X50m price Realme X50m features Realme smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Home app to get

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition colour variants revealed

Nokia 2.3 starts receiving Android 10 update

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies