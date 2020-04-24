Realme X3 SuperZoom receives Bluetooth SIG Certification, May launch tipped

Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to come with Snapdragon 855+ for the Indian market priced under Rs 30,000.

Realme is said to be working on Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone with the model number RMX2086. Now the RMX2086 has received approval from the Bluetooth SIG certification body.



The listing, however, does not mention the Realme X3 SuperZoom anywhere. It either does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone. The listing only reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.



The phone has been already spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website earlier. The NBTC listing also did not reveal any key details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, apart from that the phone comes with LTE support.



The Realme X3 SuperZoom was also recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It revealed that the phone is either powered by Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset and 12 GB of RAM. On the listing, it was revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 OS.



The RMX2086 phone has been also approved by IMDA authority of Singapore, BIS of India and EEC of Russia. The phone is likely to come with Snapdragon 855+ for the Indian market priced under Rs 30,000.



Apart from these details, not much is known about the specifications of the smartphone. As per rumours, Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched around mid-May. It is also rumoured that Realme X3 could also debut alongside the X3 SuperZoom. At the moment, the Chinese tech company has not confirmed the launch of Realme X3 SuperZoom.



In related news, Realme announced the Realme X50m smartphone in China yesterday. Realme X50m features 6.57 inches full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1).

The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI.

