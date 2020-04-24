Advertisement

Realme X3 SuperZoom receives Bluetooth SIG Certification, May launch tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 4:48 pm

Latest News

Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely to come with Snapdragon 855+ for the Indian market priced under Rs 30,000.
Advertisement

Realme is said to be working on Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone with the model number RMX2086. Now the RMX2086 has received approval from the Bluetooth SIG certification body.

The listing, however, does not mention the Realme X3 SuperZoom anywhere. It either does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Realme X3 Superzoom smartphone. The listing only reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The phone has been already spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification website earlier. The NBTC listing also did not reveal any key details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, apart from that the phone comes with LTE support.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was also recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking platform. It revealed that the phone is either powered by Snapdragon 855 or 855+ chipset and 12 GB of RAM. On the listing, it was revealed that the phone will run on Android 10 OS.

The RMX2086 phone has been also approved by IMDA authority of Singapore, BIS of India and EEC of Russia. The phone is likely to come with Snapdragon 855+ for the Indian market priced under Rs 30,000.

Apart from these details, not much is known about the specifications of the smartphone. As per rumours, Realme X3 SuperZoom may be launched around mid-May. It is also rumoured that Realme X3 could also debut alongside the X3 SuperZoom. At the moment, the Chinese tech company has not confirmed the launch of Realme X3 SuperZoom.

In related news, Realme announced the Realme X50m smartphone in China yesterday. Realme X50m features 6.57 inches full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 2.4GHz octa-core processor with Adreno 620 GPU and it carries support for dual-mode 5G connectivity. It will have up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB (UFS 2.1).

 

The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 4cm macro lens of 2-megapixel and a portrait lens of 2-megapixel in its quad-camera setup. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor dual camera setup. The phone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI.

Advertisement

Realme X3 5G with 6.57-inch FHD+, Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras certified by TENAA

Realme X50m 5G launched with 48MP quad cameras, 120Hz display

Realme Band receives new update with Find My Phone Feature, Weather features and more

Realme Buds Wireless Pro gets certified, live images leaked

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme X3 SuperZoom Realme X3 RMX2086 Realme X3 SuperZoom leaks Realme X3 SuperZoom rumours

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition specifications tipped by TENAA listing

Is the iPhone SE 2020 under clocked?

Huawei Y8s official-looking render leaked online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies