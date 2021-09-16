MSI refreshes Alpha 15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5000 H series CPU in India

MSI has announced that it is revamping its Alpha 15 with the AMD Ryzen 5000 H series mobile processors and the latest AMD Radeon RX6600M series mobile graphics. The Alpha 15 will be available for Rs 1,45,990 across MSI brand stores and authorised sellers from 16 September 2021.

MSI Alpha 15 AMD Advantage Edition Specifications

The refreshed MSI Alpha 15 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors paired with AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM.

For memory, you get DDR4-3200 2 slots with up to 64GB of RAM. There are 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe Gen3 x4 SSDs for storage. There’s an HD webcam on the front that can record in 720p resolution at 30fps. There’s an RGB backlight keyboard with single Red colour.

Wireless connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is equipped with a bunch of ports including 1 x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen1 / DP), 2 x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 1 x Type-A USB 2.0, 1 x RJ45, 1 x (4K @ 60Hz) HDMI and a 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack.

The laptop weighs 2.35kgs and has a 4-cell battery that comes with a 180W adaptor. Additional features include two 2W Speakers powered by Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer and are also High-Resolution Audio ready.

MSI, back in July, launched a bunch of gaming laptops in India. The new laptops include MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF series. These laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. Moreover, as they are gaming-focused, they get up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. Further, the MSI Katana GF76 starts at Rs 1,11,990.