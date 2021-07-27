MSI has launched a bunch of new gaming laptops in India. The new laptops include MSI GP Leopard, MSI Pulse GL, and MSI Katana GF series. These laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. As they are gaming-focused, they get up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.

MSI Gaming Laptops Price in India

The MSi Katana GF76 starts at Rs 1,11,990. The Katana GF66 series starts at Rs 95,990. The MSI Pulse GL76 11UEK with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU & Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is priced at Rs 1,45,990. The Pulse GL66 11UEK with an identical configuration gets a price tag of Rs 1,39,990.

Finally, the MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG is priced at Rs 2,01,990. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU & Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. MSI GP66 Leopard 11UG with this very same configuration is priced at Rs 1,95,990. These new MSI Gaming laptops launched in India are available at MSI brand stores and authorised sellers.

MSI Katana GF Series Specifications

There are a bunch of models included under the Katana GF series. MSI Katana GF76 series comes with a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Katana GF66 series laptops come with a smaller 15.6-inch display.

Both the series are powered by up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors. GPUs on these laptops range from Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM to GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Connectivity options as the MSI Pulse GL series. You get up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4.

Connectivity options on the MSI Katana GF series include 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB2.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port.

MSI Pulse GL Series Specifications

The Pulse GL series comes in two models that only differ in respect to their display sizes. The MSI Pulse GL series includes the Pulse GL76 with a 17-3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels). In addition, the display supports a 144Hz refresh rate and around 100 percent sRGB coverage.

The Pulse GL66 model gets a 15.6-inch display with the same specs. They are powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. In addition, you get up to 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen3 x4 and up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM for storage.

Connectivity options include 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, 2 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB2.0 Type-A port, and 1 x HDMI port.

MSI GP Leopard Series Specifications

MSI Leopard GP series also includes two models, with the only difference being the screen size. These include GP76 Leopard 11UG and the GP66 Leopard 11UG. The GP76 Leopard 11UG sports a 17.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with support for a 240Hz refresh rate and around 100 percent sRGB coverage.

The GP66 Leopard 11UG, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch display with identical specifications. The MSI Leopard GP series draws power from up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. In addition, there’s up to 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD for storage.

Connectivity options include 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and Killer Wi-Fi 6E.