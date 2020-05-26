Advertisement

MSI introduces new range of laptops with 10th gen Intel Core chipsets in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 5:14 pm

The company has introduced gaming laptops and Creator series of laptops in the country.

MSI has announced the launch of its new range of laptops in India. The company has introduced gaming laptops and Creator series of laptops in the country. 

 

Starting with the gaming laptops, the MSI GT76 Titan is priced Rs 4,25,990, GS66 Stealth for Rs 2,79,990, GE66 Raider for Rs 2,23,990, GS75 Stealth for Rs 369,990, GE75 Raider for Rs 302,990, GP75 Leopard for Rs 179,990, GL75 Leopard for Rs 167,990, GF75 Thin for Rs 139,990, GF65/GF63 Thin for Rs134,990 and Rs 100,990 respectively. The Creater series include Creater 17, Creater 15M and Creater 17M for Rs 3,91,990, Rs 246,990 and Rs 313,990 respectively.

 

MSI Gaming series

 

The gaming laptops are powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i9 processors along wup to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphic card. The GT76 Titan is loaded with 17.3-inch UHD display with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, while the GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, GF65 and GF63 are backed by a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider and GS75 Stealth come with 300Hz refresh rate, while GE75 Raider is loaded with 240Hz refresh rate. 

 

The GP75 Leopard and GL75 Leopard come with 144Hz refresh rate and GF75 Thin, GF64 and GF63 Thin come with 120Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptops run on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro operating system. All the laptops except the GF75 Thin, GF64 and GF63 Thin come with a per-key RGB Gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. 

 

MSI Creator series

 

The MSI Creator 17, Creator 15 and Creator 17M are powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. The laptops run on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. The Creator 17 is backed by a 17.3-inch UHD display with HDR 10 support, DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Creator 15M is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels, 100 percent sRGB, while the Creator 17M is loaded with a 17.3-inch Full HD screen. 

 

The Creator 17 is loaded with 2× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA), while the Creator 17M comes with 1× M.2 SSD Combo Slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1x 2.5" SATA HDD. The Creator 15M features 1× M.2 SSD Combo slot (NVMe PCIe Gen3 / SATA) 1× M.2 SSD Slot(NVMe PCIe Gen3).

 

