MSI extends warranty on its range of laptops amid Coronavirus lockdown

The company has revealed that it is extending the warranty of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series.

Advertisement

MSI, a known gaming brand, has announced the extension of the warranty period of its range of gaming laptops. The company has revealed that it is extending the warranty of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series.

The brand says that it is extending the warranty for 3 months, whose warranty is expiring between 15th March to 30th May 2020. Customers can avail this extension of the warranty on all MSI laptops purchased from Indian authorized sellers as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase.

Commenting on the announcement, John Hung, General Manager, MSI India, said, “In order to offer convenience to our customers during the pandemic, we have decided to provide a 3 months extended warranty on our entire range of laptops. Our support staff is also attending to any customer queries that we are receiving on our helpline channels. At MSI, the safety and well being of our customers is top priority and we will continue to take necessary steps in order to make our product services more accessible.”

Advertisement

Previously, the brand introduced a new range of laptops at this year’s CES event. The company introduced GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, Creator 17, Prestige 14 and camouflage concept laptop. The MSI GE66 Raider comes loaded with aluminium casting along with new panoramic auroral lighting. It comes with Mystic Lightbar at the front of the GE66’s palmrest in 16.7 million colours which creates an auroral, visionary ambience.