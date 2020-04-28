Advertisement

MSI extends warranty on its range of laptops amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 11:42 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that it is extending the warranty of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series.
Advertisement

MSI, a known gaming brand, has announced the extension of the warranty period of its range of gaming laptops. The company has revealed that it is extending the warranty of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series. 

 

The brand says that it is extending the warranty for 3 months, whose warranty is expiring between 15th March to 30th May 2020. Customers can avail this extension of the warranty on all MSI laptops purchased from Indian authorized sellers as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase. 

 

 Commenting on the announcement, John Hung, General Manager, MSI India, said, “In order to offer convenience to our customers during the pandemic, we have decided to provide a 3 months extended warranty on our entire range of laptops. Our support staff is also attending to any customer queries that we are receiving on our helpline channels. At MSI, the safety and well being of our customers is top priority and we will continue to take necessary steps in order to make our product services more accessible.”

 

Advertisement

Previously, the brand introduced a new range of laptops at this year’s CES event. The company introduced GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, Creator 17, Prestige 14 and camouflage concept laptop. The MSI GE66 Raider comes loaded with aluminium casting along with new panoramic auroral lighting. It comes with Mystic Lightbar at the front of the GE66’s palmrest in 16.7 million colours which creates an auroral, visionary ambience.

 

MSI introduces new lineup of gaming laptops with 9th generation of Intel Core processors in India

MSI GT76 Titan gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 desktop CPU announced

CES 2020: MSI introduces GEE Raider, GS66 Stealth, Creator 17 and more

Latest News from MSI

You might like this

Tags: MSI MSI laptops MSI gaming laptops MSI laptops launch MSI India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lenovo Ideapad 5 goes official with AMD Ryzen processor, Windows 10 Home

Huawei MatePad 10.4 goes official with Kirin 810 SoC, 7250mAh battery

Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies