  • 12:06 Jan 07, 2020

Advertisement

CES 2020: MSI introduces GEE Raider, GS66 Stealth, Creator 17 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2020 11:54 am

Latest News

MSI has introduced GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, Creator 17, Prestige 14 and camouflage concept laptop.

MSI has announced the launch of a new range of computing devices during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The brand has introduced GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, Creator 17, Prestige 14 and camouflage concept laptop.

 

MSI GE66 Raider 

 

MSI

 

To start with, the MSI GE66 Raider comes loaded with aluminium casting along with new panoramic auroral lighting. It comes with Mystic Lightbar at the front of the GE66’s palmrest in 16.7 million colours which creates an auroral, visionary ambience. The laptop is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPUs along with latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs. 

 

 The device comes loaded with a 15.6-inch display and it features 300Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with 99.9W battery. The brand has also introduced GE66 Dragonshield Limited Edition, which is a design collaboration between MSI and famed digital artist Colie Wertz, known for his concept art and 3D modelling for Hollywood hit films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers and Iron Man, among others. The company says that the chassis is partially armoured with etched metal panels, which resembles the section of a spaceship. 

 

 

MSI GS66 Stealth

 

MSI

 

MSI GS66 Stealth comes with a slim and lightweight design. It features a pure black, mystical theme and premium texture. The laptop is loaded with 99.9Wh battery and it comes equipped with triple-fan cooling design, Cooler Boost Trinity+. The company claims that it is now the world’s thinnest 0.1mm fan blades for up to 10 per cent more airflow for a much better thermal solution. The laptop will feature a 15.6-inch display with 300Hz refresh rate along with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB PCIe SSd storage options. 

 

MSI Creator 17

 

MSI

 

The MSI Creator 17 is the first laptop from the brand that comes with a Mini LED display. It is also the first laptop from the company to bring HDR 1000 standards. It is loaded with a 17-inch 4K display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Mini LED backlighting. Furthermore, the Creator 17 also supports a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3.

 

MSI camouflage concept laptop

 

MSI

 

MSI is also going to display a conceptual camo version of GF65, which has three designs with a military camouflage pattern combined with digital triangular elements, bringing out a rich layer of metal texture.

 

MSI announces PS42 professional laptop with NVIDIA MX150

MSI introduces new lineup of gaming laptops with 9th generation of Intel Core processors in India

MSI GT76 Titan gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 desktop CPU announced

Latest News from MSI

Tags: MSI GE66 Raider MSI GS66 Stealth MSI GE66 Dragonshield limited edition MSI Creator 17 MSI Prestige 14 MSI camouflage concept laptop MSI laptops MSI

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

CES 2020: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 with 4K AMOLED display announced

Xiaomi to enter laptop segment in India, trademarks RedmiBook moniker

CES 2020: Acer Spin 5, Spin 3, TravelMate P6 notebooks, ConceptD and more announced

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies