CES 2020: MSI introduces GEE Raider, GS66 Stealth, Creator 17 and more

MSI has announced the launch of a new range of computing devices during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The brand has introduced GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, Creator 17, Prestige 14 and camouflage concept laptop.

MSI GE66 Raider

To start with, the MSI GE66 Raider comes loaded with aluminium casting along with new panoramic auroral lighting. It comes with Mystic Lightbar at the front of the GE66’s palmrest in 16.7 million colours which creates an auroral, visionary ambience. The laptop is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPUs along with latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs.

The device comes loaded with a 15.6-inch display and it features 300Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with 99.9W battery. The brand has also introduced GE66 Dragonshield Limited Edition, which is a design collaboration between MSI and famed digital artist Colie Wertz, known for his concept art and 3D modelling for Hollywood hit films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers and Iron Man, among others. The company says that the chassis is partially armoured with etched metal panels, which resembles the section of a spaceship.

MSI GS66 Stealth

MSI GS66 Stealth comes with a slim and lightweight design. It features a pure black, mystical theme and premium texture. The laptop is loaded with 99.9Wh battery and it comes equipped with triple-fan cooling design, Cooler Boost Trinity+. The company claims that it is now the world’s thinnest 0.1mm fan blades for up to 10 per cent more airflow for a much better thermal solution. The laptop will feature a 15.6-inch display with 300Hz refresh rate along with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB PCIe SSd storage options.

MSI Creator 17

The MSI Creator 17 is the first laptop from the brand that comes with a Mini LED display. It is also the first laptop from the company to bring HDR 1000 standards. It is loaded with a 17-inch 4K display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Mini LED backlighting. Furthermore, the Creator 17 also supports a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3.

MSI camouflage concept laptop

MSI is also going to display a conceptual camo version of GF65, which has three designs with a military camouflage pattern combined with digital triangular elements, bringing out a rich layer of metal texture.