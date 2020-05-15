Advertisement

Motorola Razr Android 10 update rolling out now in India, will get Android 11 as well

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 6:00 pm

Latest News

Motorola has also announced that the phone is expected to receive the next major Android version, which is Android 11.
Advertisement

Motorola Razr recently received the Android 10 update globally. Now, Motorola has announced that the Android 10 update has begun rolling out in India as well.

 

Motorola has also announced that the phone is expected to receive the next major Android version, which is Android 11. The Android 11 update is officially expected to release in September this year for Google phones.

Advertisement

 

“In addition to a second OS upgrade, we’ll continue to frequently update & monitor essential applications via the Google Play Store, allowing us to quickly improve the user experience without waiting for an OS upgrade,” says Motorola in its official statement.

 

The Android 10 update brings improved Quick View Display functionality. Users will be able to access favourite or most-used contacts by swiping left the Quick View display. When the phone is closed and unlocked, one can open the camera by swiping right or by using Quick Capture.

You can also use the Quick View display to show off more of your personal style with new themes. The latest update for Motorola Razr also brings Android 10 gestures and system-wide dark mode. Apart from this, the update also brings access to turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display.

 

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was launched in India in March this year with Android 9 for Rs 1,24,999. The sale of Motorola Razr in India was recently started in India.

 

Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera  on top of the main display notch.

Moto Razr first sale in India postponed to April 15 due to Coronavirus lockdown

Moto Razr first sale to be now held on May 6 in India

Flipkart listing shows May 8 as release date for Motorola Razr

Moto Razr goes on sale in India for the first time today

Motorola Razr Android 10 update brings improved Quick View Display functionality

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola Motorola Razr Motorola Razr Android 10 update Moto Razr Motorola Razr update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

pTron introduces new range of audio devices in India

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition confirmed to launch on May 25

Samsung Galaxy A21s goes official with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies