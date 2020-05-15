Motorola Razr Android 10 update rolling out now in India, will get Android 11 as well

Motorola has also announced that the phone is expected to receive the next major Android version, which is Android 11.

Motorola Razr recently received the Android 10 update globally. Now, Motorola has announced that the Android 10 update has begun rolling out in India as well.

Motorola has also announced that the phone is expected to receive the next major Android version, which is Android 11. The Android 11 update is officially expected to release in September this year for Google phones.

“In addition to a second OS upgrade, we’ll continue to frequently update & monitor essential applications via the Google Play Store, allowing us to quickly improve the user experience without waiting for an OS upgrade,” says Motorola in its official statement.

The Android 10 update brings improved Quick View Display functionality. Users will be able to access favourite or most-used contacts by swiping left the Quick View display. When the phone is closed and unlocked, one can open the camera by swiping right or by using Quick Capture.



You can also use the Quick View display to show off more of your personal style with new themes. The latest update for Motorola Razr also brings Android 10 gestures and system-wide dark mode. Apart from this, the update also brings access to turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display.

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was launched in India in March this year with Android 9 for Rs 1,24,999. The sale of Motorola Razr in India was recently started in India.

Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on top of the main display notch.