Motorola Razr Android 10 update brings improved Quick View Display functionality

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 4:39 pm

The external display, which the company calls Quick View, is now receiving some expanded functionality.
Motorola recently commenced the sale of Motorola Razr in India. Now Motorola has released the Android 10 update for the phone with a host of new features. The external display, which the company calls Quick View, is now receiving some expanded functionality.

The Android 10 update announcement was made on its blog and it is now rolling out to users globally. The update improves the functionality of the Quick View display. Users will be able to access favourite or most-used contacts by swiping left the Quick View display. When the phone is closed and unlocked, you can open the camera by swiping right or by using Quick Capture. You now get more camera modes like Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and others.

Apart from this, the update also brings access to turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display. You can also use the Quick View display to show off more of your personal style with new themes. The latest update for Motorola Razr also brings Android 10 gestures and system-wide dark mode.

In the blog post, Motorola says they will continue to prioritize and improve the experience on Quick View display for the most intuitive, enjoyable, and seamless experience possible.

 

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was launched in India in March this year with Android 9 for Rs 1,24,999. Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on top of the main display notch.

