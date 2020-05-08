Moto Razr goes on sale in India for the first time today

Motorola Razr arrives in a single Noir Black colour variant.

After postponing the sale date a couple of times before, Motorola has finally commenced the sale of Motorola Razr in India from today. The smartphone will be sold for the first time today via Flipkart and Motorola India's official website. It carries a price tag of Rs 1,24,999. It arrives in a single Noir Black colour variant.

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone was launched in India in March this year. Moto Razr was first scheduled to go on sale on Flipkart starting from April 2. But Motorola earlier postponed the sale of Motorola Razr to 15 April due to COVID-19 pandemic. Later it pushed the first sale date of the phone to May 6 in the country after lockdown period extension in India till May 3. And now the phone has finally gone on sale.

However, it should be noted that e-commerce websites are now taking orders form customers in the Green and Orange zones. If the customer's pincode does not lie within either of these zones, they will not be able to place the order.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 9 and packs a 2,510mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

For the camera, Motorola Razr has a 16-megapixel main camera with dual LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, Laser Auto Focus and Night Vision mode and electronic image stabilization that doubles as a selfie when the phone is in folded state. On the outside, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on top of the main display notch. Moto Razr features 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ display with 876x2142 pixels resolution and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone that allows users to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback.

The device supports all the latest connectivity options including NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and a Type-C port. There is no SIM card slot of the phone, but it does support eSIM cards. Dimensions are 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs 205 grams.