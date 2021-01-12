Advertisement

Motorola Nio receives FCC certification

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 12, 2021 4:29 pm

Motorola Nio phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and will come loaded with 20W fast charging support.
Motorola upcoming flagship smartphone codenamed ‘Nio' key specifications were leaked recently. Now the Motorola Nio smartphone has been spotted on FCC certification website.

 

As per the FCC certification images, Motorola smartphone carries model number XT2125-4. It confirms that the phone will support 5G connectivity.

Moreover, the Motorola Nio has also been spotted on TUV Rheinland certification. The listing has revealed the battery and charging speed. The phone will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and will come loaded with 20W fast charging support.

 

A recently leaked image revealed that the smartphone will come with two punch-hole cutouts at the top left corner on the front that will house two selfie cameras.

 

The smartphone is said to come with an unusual 105Hz refresh rate display, but it could be released in the market with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. 

 

The upcoming Motorola phone is likely to launch in the first quarter of this yearAs per rumours, the Motorola Nio will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone might pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

 

The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

 

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

 

Motorola tipped to launch Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power soon in India

Motorola Nio surfaces with Snapdragon 865 and 64MP triple camera setup

Motorola Nio said to sport an unusual 105Hz refresh rate

Motorola Nio leaked image shows dual selfie cameras, tipped with Snapdragon 865, 5000mAh battery

