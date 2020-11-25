Motorola Nio said to sport an unusual 105Hz refresh rate

The upcoming Motorola phone is likely to launch in the first quarter of next year.

Advertisement

We recently reported that Motorola is working on a new flagship smartphone codenamed ‘Nio.' Now reportedly, Motorola's next flagship phone will come with a 105Hz refresh rate.



As per a Twitter post of Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, the default peak refresh rate of the rumoured Motorola ‘Nio' has been set at 105Hz. This is quite unusual as the refresh rate of a display is set to a multiple of 30 or 24 frames per second. However, there is no confirmation whether the device will arrive with support for 105Hz refresh rate.



Before Asus announced the ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone, it was testing a 160Hz refresh rate mode. However, the phone was launched with 144Hz refresh rate support. Hence, there is a possibility that Motorola might be testing a higher refresh rate mode on Nio and the handset may be released on the market with a 90Hz refresh rate.



The upcoming Motorola phone is likely to launch in the first quarter of next year. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, there could be a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant as well.



The Motorola Nio will sport an FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution with at least a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen size is not known yet. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.



The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.



On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.



