Motorola Nio surfaces with Snapdragon 865 and 64MP triple camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 4:21 pm

Motorola Nio will likely to launch in the first quarter of next year
Motorola seems to be working on a new flagship smartphone. The device carries model number XT2125 with the codename ‘Nio.' It will likely arrive next year.

According to TechnikNews in collaboration with Adan Conway, the upcoming Motorola phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

However, the source says that there could be a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant as well. The Motorola Nio will sport an FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution with at least a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen size is not known yet.

The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Motorola Nio flagship smartphone will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

As per the report, the phone will likely to launch in the first quarter of next year. Motorola has officially not announced anything about the Motorola Nio yet

