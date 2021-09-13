Motorola MH7020 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System launched in India

Motorola has announced that the Motorola MH7020 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System is now available in India. This comes with a companion mobile app, motosync.

Motorola Whole Home WiFi with Intelligent Tri-Band technology provides a dedicated channel for WiFi backhaul, assuring the fastest Internet speeds possible.

Motorola MH7020 Pricing

The Motorola MH7020 is available on Amazon India, and Flipkart priced at:

MH7020, (1-pack ₹7,999): Mesh-Ready WiFi Router, Power Adapter, Ethernet Cable, Quick Start Flyer, MotoManage App with Free Upgrade to motosync

MH7022 (2-pack, ₹13,999.00) includes 1 Whole Home WiFi Router, 1 Whole Home WiFi Satellite, 2 Power Adapters, 2 Ethernet Cables, Quick Start Flyer, MotoManage App with Free Upgrade to motosync

MH7023 (3-pack, ₹19,999.00) includes 1 Whole Home WiFi Router, 2 Whole Home WiFi Satellites, 3 Power Adapters, 3 Ethernet Cables, Quick Start Flyer, MotoManage App with Free Upgrade to motosync

Motorola MH7020 Features

The Motorola Whole Home WiFi System provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage with high-power WiFi amplifiers. This helps in eliminating WiFi dead spots in your home.

The Motorola WiFi Mesh System delivers maximum internet speeds and with expandable coverage:

Motorola MH7020 – AC2200 tri-band router

Motorola MH7022 – Bundles an AC2200 tri-band router with one satellite

Motorola MH7023 – Bundles an AC2200 tri-band router and two satellites

The Motorola MH7020 mesh system comes with a mobile app, formerly known as MotoManage. Upon purchase and download, Indian consumers will be directed to a free upgrade to the new motosync app. It offers lifetime access to premium features for a seamless and secure connected experience.

The motosync app helps you monitor your home WiFi from anywhere and:

Safeguard your network with advanced threat detection and security alerts

Stop unwanted devices from joining your network

Optimize network performance with speed and signal strength scans

Keep your family safe with parental controls

Recently, Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones were announced. The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones will receive two major OS updates and three years of security updates, the same as the regular phones. But they come with Lenovo’s proprietary ThinkShield technology and have some software security features.