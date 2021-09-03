Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones announced

Motorola announced the Edge series including the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Lite last month. Now the company has announced the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition versions with enhanced safety and security-related features.

You can find the Motorola Edge 20 series Business Edition on the Motorola Enterprise website. In terms of specifications, the new Edition phones have same set of specs as of the regular versions.

The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite Business Edition phones will receive two major OS updates and three years of security updates, the same as the regular phones. But they come with Lenovo’s proprietary ThinkShield technology and have some software security features.

Additionally, these devices have the ‘Zero Touch’ feature. This allows the ability to log in remotely and control the phone. This feature will be useful for those who need to switch and share files between the phone and PC simultaneously.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display with DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC powers the phone. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there’s again a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Edge 20 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a water-repellent design and packs a 5000mAh battery. The battery can charge at up to 30W speeds. It also runs My UX based on Android 11. This phone also supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

Motorola Edge 20 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and 144Hz refresh rate support. The Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There’s a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor for cameras. In addition, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera for video chats and selfies.

Motorola Edge 20 packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. The phone also has ThinkShield for Mobile protection to prevent phishing attacks. In addition, it has 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.