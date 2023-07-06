Motorola India prioritizes update quality over being first: Prashant Mani

Recently, Motorola introduced its Razr 40 series smartphones in India, marking the brand’s entry into the foldable segment. This move by Motorola offers consumers in India an additional premium option to consider alongside established brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Vivo. However, it remains to be seen what other plans Motorola has for its future in India and what direction it will take.?

The Mobile Indian recently interviewed Prashanth Mani, MD of Motorola Mobility to uncover answers to some pressing questions.

A shift to the premium segment

During the conversation, Mani disclosed that Motorola is now targeting the premium market and has shifted its attention from the mid-range segment. The company has already taken the first steps towards this goal with the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 series.

It appears that Motorola has set ambitious goals for its future, which aligns with its current aim. As per Mani, the company managed to double its sales figures in India last year and intends to repeat this feat in 2021 and 2024. With its brand reputation on the rise, Motorola is keen to capitalize on the momentum it has gained in India by expanding into new price segments.

Although it hasn’t made it to the top five smartphone brands with the highest market share in India, Motorola is making great efforts to climb the ladder, and according to Mani, it’s making good progress so far.

What’s unique in Razr 40 series?

During the discussion, Mani highlighted the unique features of the Razr 40 Ultra compared to its competitors. He mentioned that it is 13% thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip and 5% thinner than Oppo’s Find N2 Flip. Additionally, he pointed out that it currently boasts the largest cover display in the high-end segment of flip foldable phones in India. On the other hand, the Razr 40, which is the most affordable foldable phone in India, is targeted towards the younger generation due to its stylish appearance and premium materials.

What about the slow software updates from Motorola?

Mani addressed Motorola’s recent software update situation, assuring that the brand prioritizes software quality and plans to improve update speed within the next 6 to 12 months. He emphasized that while Motorola may not be the fastest at providing updates, they will never compromise on software quality, a principle they have upheld since the beginning.

A collab between Motorola and Bose?

During the discussion about Motorola’s plans for expanding their range of products, Mani chose not to comment on that topic. Instead, he emphasized the partnership between Motorola and Bose, indicating the possibility of another collaboration between the two companies, perhaps involving a headset or some other audio product. However, the Motorola executive did not provide any official confirmation of this.

Mani discussed Motorola’s plans to release phones across all price ranges in India. When inquired about the Razr series, he expressed optimism and stated that it is a significant franchise for Motorola with promising prospects in the future.