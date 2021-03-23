Advertisement

Motorola G50 5G design revealed through TENAA listing

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 1:34 pm

The Motorola G50 5G has been spotted on TENAA which reveals the design of the smartphone as well as some of the key specifications

Motorola G50 5G could be the company's newest G-series smartphone that is expected to be launched very soon. The smartphone has now been spotted on a TENAA listing which has revealed some of its key specifications along with the design. 

 

The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice, which reveals the device in a blue colour. There should be more colours available at the time of the launch. The listing bears the model number XT2137-2. To recall, the Motorola XT2137-1 model number belongs to Motorola Ibiza, meaning that the Motorola XT2137-2 might be a China-specific model of the same phone. 

 

Moto G50 TENAA

 

The design of the phone follows Motorola's traditional designs with a triple camera setup and a flash housed in a rectangular array at the top left. There's a Motorola logo as well that should also serve as a fingerprint sensor. 

 

On the left, there's nothing while on the right you get a power button as well as a volume rocker that is accompanied by an extra button that should be presumably for triggering the Google Assistant. 

 

The phone measures 164.95 X 74.93 X 8.95mm as per the listing. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and should run on Android 11 out of the box. 

 

Motorola Ibiza Specifications (Rumored) 

 

Motorola Ibiza is said to feature HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It should be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

 

For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

