Motorola Envision X Smart TV with QLED display unveiled in India

Motorola Envision X Smart TV has been launched in India as an addition to the Envision series of TVs that were unveiled by the brand earlier last month. The features and specifications of the new smart TV have been unveiled by the brand, while the price is yet to be confirmed.

Motorola Envision X Smart TV: Specifications, Features

The new Motorola TV has been confirmed to be made available in two sizes, including the 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The TVs will feature a QLED display panel that supports Quantum-Glow technology, which will allow for enhanced picture quality with support for Dolby Vision and a wide colour gamut of 1.07 billion colours.

The TVs allow users to choose from six picture modes, which will enable them to change according to their preferences and the content they are watching. They run on Google TV skin, that is powered by the Android operating system.

Google TV allows viewers to explore AI-enabled personalised content recommendations. Google’s Voice Assistant feature will allow for hands-free operation of the TV, while users will also be able to control the device using their smartphones.

Under the hood, the Envision X is equipped with a MediaTek quad-core processor, paired with an inbuilt GPU and 2GB of RAM. Lastly, the Motorola Envision X Smart TV supports 3D surround sound through Dolby Atmos technology, while users can choose from four sound modes for customised audio settings.

As for the price of the product, it is yet to be confirmed by the brand. Leaks suggest it will be made available on June 7 at 8 PM via a flash sale on Flipkart. Moreover, a screenshot shared by TheTechOutlook reveals that the 55″ variant will be priced at Rs 59,990 in the country.