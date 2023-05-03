Motorola Envision Smart TVs to launch in India soon: Check confirmed specs

Motorola has announced that it is going to launch a new set of smart TVs in India which will be categorised under its Envision series televisions. The new Motorola Envision series Smart TVs will offer features such as the latest Android TV 11 operating system, quad-core MediaTek processor and more.

Motorola Envision Smart TVs: Specifications

Motorola made the announcement regarding the launch of the new TVs on Twitter, and also confirmed that they will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Apart from that, the Envision series TVs have already been listed on the company’s website, thereby confirming the key specifications of each of the models.

As per the website, the TVs will be available in three screen sizes – 32 inches, 43 inches, and 55 inches. The 32-inch variant will feature an HD screen resolution, while the 43-inch will come in UHD and FHD variants and the 55-inch variant will come in a single UHD trim.

Read More: Kodak SE series Smart HD LED TVs launched in India

As for the 32-inch (HD) and 43-inch (FHD) variants, they come with 1GB RAM and an in-built GPU which enables users to play games on the TV without any lags. The TVs support 12.7 million colours and have a 178-degree viewing angle. They have 20W speakers with 7 sound modes. Further, both of them support dual-band Wi-Fi. As they run on the latest Android 11, one can access more than 7000 apps.

The UHD variants have similar specs but offer 2GB RAM instead of 1GB on lower end models. They also have 20W speakers but with 8 sound modes instead of 7. More details about the TVs should be unveiled once the Envision series smart TVs from Motorola are launched.