Advertisement

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP quad-camera goes on sale in India today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 10:29 am

Latest News

Motorola Edge+ comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants.
Advertisement

Motorola Edge+ was launched in India last week at Rs 74,999. Now Motorola Edge+ is available for purchase on Flipkart and major offline retail stores starting today. The key specifications include waterfall display, a 108-megapixel main camera at the back, Snapdragon 865 SoC and a huge battery.

Motorola Edge+ comes in a single variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 74,999. It comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants.

Launch offers include a flat Rs 7500 instant discount (online) or cashback (offline retail) on purchases made with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. The scheme will be valid for EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.

Advertisement

 

Motorola Edge+ features a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is no option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

For the software, Motorola Edge+ runs on stock Android 10. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. 


For the camera, there is triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output.  Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola Edge+ measures 161.1x71.4x9.6mm and weighs 203 grams.

Motorola confirms to launch Motorola Edge+ In India soon

Motorola Edge+ to launch in India on May 19

Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108 MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Motorola Edge+: Which one has the 'Plus' factor?

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola Edge Plus price in India Motorola Edge Plus specifications Motorola Edge Plus Motorola Motorola Edge Plus sale in India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset announced

Sony Xperia 1 II pricing and availability details revealed

Vivo Y70s launched with 48MP triple rear camera, 6.53-inch IPS LCD display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies