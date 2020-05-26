Motorola Edge+ with 108MP quad-camera goes on sale in India today

Motorola Edge+ comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants.

Motorola Edge+ was launched in India last week at Rs 74,999. Now Motorola Edge+ is available for purchase on Flipkart and major offline retail stores starting today. The key specifications include waterfall display, a 108-megapixel main camera at the back, Snapdragon 865 SoC and a huge battery.

Motorola Edge+ comes in a single variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 74,999. It comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants.

Launch offers include a flat Rs 7500 instant discount (online) or cashback (offline retail) on purchases made with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. The scheme will be valid for EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.

Motorola Edge+ features a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. There is no option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

For the software, Motorola Edge+ runs on stock Android 10. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.



For the camera, there is triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output. Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. You will also get a ToF camera. On the front, you will get a 25 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.



Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola Edge+ measures 161.1x71.4x9.6mm and weighs 203 grams.