Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108 MP triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2020 12:15 pm

Pre-booking for Motorola Edge+ starts on Flipkart and leading offline retail stores from 19th May.
Motorola has today launched Motorola Edge+ smartphone in India. The device is priced at Rs 74,999 in a single variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory. It comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options.

It is expected to go on sale starting 26th May 2020.

Launch offers include a flat Rs 7500 instant discount (online) or cashback (offline retail) on purchases made with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. The scheme will be valid for EMI as well as non-EMI transactions. The key specifications include waterfall display, a 108-megapixel main camera at the back, Snapdragon 865 SoC and a huge battery.

Motorola earlier launched Motorola Edge+ smartphone alongwith Motorola Edge in the US and India launch was later confirmed by Country Head of Motorola India, Prashant Mani.

Motorola Edge+ features a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The curved screen shows notifications for incoming call and alarm as well as shows the battery charging levels. It also enables users to switch apps with just a swipe up or down on the edge. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. Internal UFS 3.0 storage is at 256GB. There is no option to expand it further using a microSD card slot.

For the camera, there is triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output.  Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. There is an additional Time of Flight (ToF) sensor as well. Up front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

For the software, Motorola Edge+ runs on stock Android 10. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.  Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Latest News from Motorola

