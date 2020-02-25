  • 15:58 Feb 25, 2020

Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid key specs leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 3:51 pm

Motorola Edge+ features 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The company is planning to bring a 90Hz screen refresh rate to the upcoming smartphone.

Motorola is reportedly working on three new smartphones namely Motorola Edge+, Moto G8 Power Lite and Motorola One Mid. Now, key specifications of the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. 

 

As per Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, the Motorola Edge+ smartphone will be company first flagship phone after Moto Z3. He further shared the marketing logo for the upcoming smartphone. Rahman further revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The company is planning to bring a 90Hz screen refresh rate to the upcoming smartphone. 

 

Furthermore, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone will be backed by up to 12GB of RAM. He further claims that the Motorola Edge+ will come with over 5,000mAh (maybe 5,170mAh) battery. Lastly, the smartphone will be sold internationally and in the US it will be exclusive to Verizon. 

 

Coming to Motorola One Mid, the smartphone is said to feature 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It will feature 4,000mAh battery, as per the tipster. 

 

Lastly, the brand is also working on Moto G8 Power Lite. As the name suggests, the phone will be a Lite variant of the Moto G8 Power. The tipster claims that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 5000mAh battery. 

 

Motorola Edge+ smartphone was earlier spotted on Geekbench. The listing revealed that the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.8GHz. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone received 4106 points in the single-core test and 12823 points in the multi-core test.

