  • 14:47 Jan 28, 2020

Advertisement

Motorola Edge+ key specs revealed via Geekbench listing

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2020 1:31 pm

Latest News

The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB of RAM.
Advertisement

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as Motorola Edge+. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on popular benchmarking website, Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. 

 

The Geekbench listing confirms that the smartphone will be named as Motorola Edge+. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.8GHz. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. 

 

Motorola

Advertisement

 

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone has received 4106 points in the single-core test and 12823 points in the multi-core test. Previously, known tipster Evan  Blass also hinted that the company is also working on a new smartphone, which will be known as Motorola Edge+. The tipster reveals that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design and it will be a Verizon-locked smartphone.

 

Meanwhile, the company is also working on a 5G edition of its latest foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr. A fresh report on a Chinese tech blog reveals that the Motorola Razr 5G was showcased at the Wuhan International Expo Center in China. 

 

The Motorola Razr 5G is being manufactured at the Wuhan facility of the Lenovo Group. The Motorola Razr phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. Its 5G version could be driven by Snapdragon 765 or Dimensity 5G chipsets or Samsung's Exynos 980 instead.

Motorola Moto G7 Plus gets Android 10 update

A new Motorola smartphone with stylus pen leaked, could be Moto G Stylus

Motorola Razr 5G Edition in works

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto G8, Moto G8 Power full specifications leaked online

iQOO 3 could be the name of brand’s next flagship phone, might launch in India next month

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A71 to launch in India next month

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies