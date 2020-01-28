Motorola Edge+ key specs revealed via Geekbench listing

The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB of RAM.

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as Motorola Edge+. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on popular benchmarking website, Geekbench, revealing its key specifications.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the smartphone will be named as Motorola Edge+. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.8GHz. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone has received 4106 points in the single-core test and 12823 points in the multi-core test. Previously, known tipster Evan Blass also hinted that the company is also working on a new smartphone, which will be known as Motorola Edge+. The tipster reveals that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design and it will be a Verizon-locked smartphone.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on a 5G edition of its latest foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr. A fresh report on a Chinese tech blog reveals that the Motorola Razr 5G was showcased at the Wuhan International Expo Center in China.

The Motorola Razr 5G is being manufactured at the Wuhan facility of the Lenovo Group. The Motorola Razr phone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. Its 5G version could be driven by Snapdragon 765 or Dimensity 5G chipsets or Samsung's Exynos 980 instead.