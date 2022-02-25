Motorola Edge Plus 2022 announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

HomeNewsMotorola Edge Plus 2022 announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 has been announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, triple rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery.

By Meenu Rana
Motorola has announced the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 in the United States. The phone is a rebrand of Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone. It is priced at $999.99 which is approx. Rs 75,210.

The Motorola Edge Plus 2022 comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colours. Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Specifications

The new Motorola phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone carries a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The phone packs a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It measures 163.56×75.95×8.49mm in dimensions and weighs 194 grams.

Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been launched in India for Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.The phone will go on sale from March 4 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Cosmic Blue colour option.

 

