Motorola Edge 30 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 60MP front camera, 5000mAh battery

Motorola has today launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone in India. The phone includes octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 60MP front setup, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the new Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India

Motorola Edge 30 Pro has been launched in India at Rs for Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant.

The phone will go on sale from March 4 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Cosmic Blue colour option.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone packs a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor. The 60MP front camera comes with an f/2.2 aperture.

There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It measures 163.56×75.95×8.49mm in dimensions and weighs 194 grams.