These Motorola phones will be getting Android 12 update starting Feb 2022

Motorola has released the list of its phones which will get the Android 12 update. The brand will begin the official Android 12 rollout for its smartphones in February 2022 in a staged manner. However, Motorola has not announced an exact timeline for these updates.

“Android 12 OS comes with big changes, but we’re hard at work finalizing our Android 12 OS + My UX experience. Android 12 is currently undergoing beta testing with our Motorola Feedback Network, and our official Android 12 rollout will begin in February 2022,” Motorola wrote in a blog post.

The Android 12-based My UX software version will bring all the Android 12 key features to smartphones. This will include Material You design, conversation widgets, accessibility improvements, stronger mic and camera access controls privacy dashboard. In addition, the update will also bring other new features like approximate location permissions, privacy dashboard and enhanced gaming, according to Motorola.

“These are just a handful of updates you can expect in this Android 12 update. The company notes that users can expect even more software features like new My UX experiences, new camera features, and new Ready For experiences to become available in 2022,” the company notes.

Below are the Motorola phones that will be updated to Android 12:

Razr 5G

Razr 2020

Motorola edge 20 pro

Motorola edge 20

Motorola edge 20 lite

Motorola edge 20 fusion

Motorola edge (2021)

Motorola edge 5G UW

Motorola edge plus

Motorola one 5G ace

Motorola one 5G UW ace

Moto g200 5G

Moto g71 5G

Moto g51 5G

Moto g41

Moto g31

Moto g100

Moto g60s

Moto g60

Moto g50 / Moto g50 5G

Moto g40 fusion

Moto g30

Moto g power (2022)

Moto g pure

Moto g stylus 5G



Business edition phones