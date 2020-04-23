Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge launched with triple rear cameras

Motorola Edge+ packs a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification.

After much rumours and speculations, Motorola has launched Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones during an online launch event. Both the devices support 5G connectivity out of the box.



The Motorola Edge price is priced at EUR 699 (approx. Rs 58,000) in Europe and Motorola Edge+ price is priced at $999 (approx Rs 76,400) in the United States. Motorola Edge+ comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options while the Motorola Edge comes in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour options.



Motorola Edge+ specifications



Motorola Edge+ packs a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The curved screen shows notifications for incoming call and alarm as well as shows the battery charging levels. It also enables users to switch apps with just a swipe up or down on the edge.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone has 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.



In the imaging department, Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output. Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. The rear cameras will also be assisted with Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.



Motorola Edge+ runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, 5W wireless reverse charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor



Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.



Motorola Edge specifications



Motorola Edge features a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with Adreno 620 GPU. It will come with a 4GB/ 6GB RAM capacity. There is 128GB onboard storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.



Motorola Edge also comes with triple camera setup a 64-megapixel primary camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, you will get a ToF sensor on the back. The front camera is a 25-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone are 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, AGPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.





