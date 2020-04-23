Advertisement

Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge launched with triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2020 11:11 am

Latest News

Motorola Edge+ packs a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification.
Advertisement

After much rumours and speculations, Motorola has launched Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones during an online launch event. Both the devices support 5G connectivity out of the box.

The Motorola Edge price is priced at EUR 699 (approx. Rs 58,000) in Europe and Motorola Edge+ price is priced at $999 (approx Rs 76,400) in the United States. Motorola Edge+ comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options while the Motorola Edge comes in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta colour options.

Motorola Edge+ specifications

Motorola Edge+ packs a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The curved screen shows notifications for incoming call and alarm as well as shows the battery charging levels. It also enables users to switch apps with just a swipe up or down on the edge.

 

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone has 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

In the imaging department, Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output.  Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. The rear cameras will also be assisted with Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

Motorola Edge+ runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, 5W wireless reverse charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor

Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola Edge specifications

Motorola Edge features a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with Adreno 620 GPU.  It will come with a 4GB/ 6GB RAM capacity. There is 128GB onboard storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.
Motorola Edge
Motorola Edge also comes with triple camera setup a 64-megapixel primary camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, you will get a ToF sensor on the back. The front camera is a 25-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the phone are 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, AGPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Advertisement

Motorola Edge+ renders reveal waterfall display, punch-hole design and more

Motorola Edge+ to be unveiled on April 22, Motorola Edge also expected

Motorola Edge launch: Brave or Insensitive?

Motorola Edge surfaces with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 765G SoC ahead of April 22 launch

Motorola Edge key specs confirmed via Google Play Console listing

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola Motorola Edge Motorola Edge price Motorola Edge specifications Motorola Edge Plus Motorola Edge Plus price Motorola Edge Plus specifications

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 10X in the works with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Realme 6 Pro new update adds ultra dark mode of rear camera, fixes PUBG issues and more

Realme X50m 5G launched with 48MP quad cameras, 120Hz display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies