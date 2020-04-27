Advertisement

Motorola confirms to launch Motorola Edge+ In India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 10:25 am

Motorola Edge+ comes with latest Snapdragon 865, waterfall display, 108 MP camera sensor and a huge battery.
Motorola recently launched Motorola Edge and Edge+ smartphones during an online launch event. Now Motorola has confirmed that Motorola Edge+ will be coming soon to India.

 

Country Head of Motorola India, Prashant Mani took to Twitter to announce the new development. However, the tweet does not reveal an exact launch date of the phone. A short 45 seconds video only highlights the key features of the Motorola Edge+.

Motorola Edge+ comes with latest Snapdragon 865, waterfall display, 108 MP camera sensor and a huge battery. The phone is likely to compete with Samsung Galaxy S20 series and OnePlus 8 Pro in India. Motorola Edge+ price is priced at $999 (approx Rs 76,400) in the United States.

 

Motorola Edge+  is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone has 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It features a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. The curved screen shows notifications for incoming call and alarm as well as shows the battery charging levels. It also enables users to switch apps with just a swipe up or down on the edge. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

Motorola Edge+ runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, 5W wireless reverse charging. Connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack.

In the imaging department, Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output.  Its main camera makes use of 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to deliver 27MP photos. The rear cameras will also be assisted with Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

