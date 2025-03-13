Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased

Motorola EDGE 60 Fusion India launch has been teased through a Flipkart teaser. The device has already leaked a couple of times before which has revealed the design of the handset in detail. Here are all the details you’d like to know about the upcoming launch from Motorola in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: Expected Timeline, Design Details, and More

A concrete timeline for the India launch of the device hasn’t been confirmed. Considering a teaser has gone live on Flipkart, the launch shouldn’t be too far and should take place by the end of this month or in April. The Edge 50 Fusion was launched in India back in May of last year and it seems like the Edge 60 Fusion will arrive earlier this year.

As for the design, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the device through X, showing off the Edge 60 Fusion in colours like teal, dark blue, and light red. The device seems to be retaining a similar look as previous phones from the brand but over its predecessor, the Edge 60 Fusion seems to have been equipped with an extra camera sensor on the back.

There’s a dual-curved display along with even bezels and an overall slim form factor. The buttons are on the right side while there’s a vegan leather back panel.

The Edge 50 Fusion launched in India starting at Rs 22,999 and we expect Motorola to increase the prices slightly for the Edge 60 Fusion. However, note that this is a speculation and nothing has been confirmed so far by the brand. More details about the device should be revealed through leaks as the launch nears.

The Edge 50 Fusion impressed us for being a value-for-money offering. While it struggled with demanding games and its software required some optimisation at the time, the Edge 50 Fusion excelled in build quality, cameras, display, battery backup, and overall performance.