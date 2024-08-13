Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Everything We Know So Far

Motorola’s ever-expanding lineup of Edge 50 series smartphones is ready to see another addition, dubbed Edge 50 Neo. This will be the fifth device in the lineup which already consists of the Edge 50 5G, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and the Edge 50 Fusion. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Design, Specs

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo retains the same design as its elder sibling, the Edge 50 Ultra and the Edge 50 Pro. However, it gets a flat display, unlike the curved panels used in other Edge 50 series devices. In addition, even the sides would be flatter. The back panel will retain the leather finish, and will be available in Grey, Beige, Blue, and Red. These will be Pantone-validated shades and will be called Grissaile, Latte, Nautical Blue, and Pinciana. These hi-res renders of the Edge 50 Neo were shared by tipster Evan Blass on X.

As for the specifications, these were leaked a couple of weeks back, thanks to the TENAA certification of the handset. As per those, the Edge 50 Neo will sport a 6.36-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution, likely with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will use a pOLED panel. As for the processor, it could be using the MediaTek Dimensoty 7300 5G Chipset under the hood.

The device may get up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For optics, the setup could comprise a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra Wide-Angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is listed to pack a 4,310mAh battery. The handset may support 68W fast wired charging.

The device may also be IP68 rated, along with having a stereo speaker setup powered by Dolby Atmos. There could be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options may include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Launch Timeline

The Edge 50 Neo launch timeline hasn’t been leaked so far. However, the device could soon launch in global markets considering it has been spotted on certification websites. We may see an announcement from Motorola in the upcoming days or weeks.