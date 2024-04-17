The Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Gorilla Glass protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours and 1600 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers the device internationally while the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is present in devices sold in Latin America. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.9 main sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor with auto focus support.
The device will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue, Hot Pink
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|pOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (International), Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (LATAM)
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Hello UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.5 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|68W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68