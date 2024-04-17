The Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Gorilla Glass protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours and 1600 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers the device internationally while the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is present in devices sold in Latin America. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.9 main sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.