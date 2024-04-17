  1. Home
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (International), Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (LATAM)
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 128, 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Gorilla Glass protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours and 1600 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers the device internationally while the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is present in devices sold in Latin America. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.9 main sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.5 sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specs

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue, Hot Pink

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (International), Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (LATAM)
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Software

OS & UI Android 14, Hello UI

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.5 sensor

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 68W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

