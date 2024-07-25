  1. Home
Brand: Motorola
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1280 x 2720 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP + 10MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Edge 50 will sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1900 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor. The Edge 50 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated edition (AE) paired with up to 256GB storage. The device will likely have 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

The Edge 50 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP secondary sensor which should likely be an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a tertiary 2MP sensor.

It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it should feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also rated and has a MIL-STD-810H certification.

Motorola Edge 50 5G Specs

Motorola Edge 50 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, Koala Grey

Motorola Edge 50 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Motorola Edge 50 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1280 x 2720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Motorola Edge 50 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Edge 50 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, Hello UI

Motorola Edge 50 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 Sony LYT-700C primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP tertiary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.5 sensor

Motorola Edge 50 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 68W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Motorola Edge 50 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Edge 50 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

