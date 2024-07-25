The Edge 50 5G will sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1900 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor. The Edge 50 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated edition (AE) paired with up to 256GB storage. The device will likely have 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

The Edge 50 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP secondary sensor which should likely be an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a tertiary 2MP sensor.

It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it should feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated and has a MIL-STD-810H certification.