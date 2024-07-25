The Edge 50 5G will sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1900 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor. The Edge 50 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated edition (AE) paired with up to 256GB storage. The device will likely have 8GB and 12GB RAM options.
The Edge 50 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP secondary sensor which should likely be an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a tertiary 2MP sensor.
It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it should feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP68 rated and has a MIL-STD-810H certification.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Jungle Green, Pantone Peach Fuzz, Koala Grey
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|pOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1280 x 2720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Hello UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 Sony LYT-700C primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP tertiary sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.5 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|68W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|15W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP68