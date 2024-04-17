The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass victus protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor powers the device, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.