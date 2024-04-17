  1. Home
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage (GB) 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1220 x 2712 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 64MP
  • Battery 4500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass victus protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor powers the device, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specs

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Forest Grey, Nordic Wood, Peach Fuzz

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back N/A

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 444

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Software

OS & UI Android 14, Hello UI

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor + 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, 3x optical zoom, OIS
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/1.9 aperture
Front Camera Features Auto Focus

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 125W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

