The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass victus protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor powers the device, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The device gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with auto focus support.
The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Forest Grey, Nordic Wood, Peach Fuzz
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|N/A
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|pOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|360 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|444
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Hello UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.6 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor + 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, 3x optical zoom, OIS
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/1.9 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|Auto Focus
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|125W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|50W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68