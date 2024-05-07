Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Coming Soon To India: Price Expectation, Specs

Rumours suggest that the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will launch in India soon. However, Motorola might be planning to release another device before or simultaneously: the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which was launched globally last month.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: India Launch

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is coming to India soon, as per a teaser shared by Motorola India on X. While Motorola hasn’t confirmed the device’s moniker, the teaser video shows a handset with a curved display, a dual-rear camera setup, and the text next to the camera lenses showing a “50MP OIS” camera. This suggests Motorola’s upcoming handset in India will be the Edge 50 Fusion. There’s no exact release date shared as of now.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specs

The Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Gorilla Glass protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours and 1600 nits peak brightness.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers the device internationally, while the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is present in devices sold in Latin America. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is unclear which processor the Indian variant would get.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.9 main sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, it has a 32MP f/2.5 sensor with Autofocus support.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Expected Price in India

The Edge 50 Fusion begins at €399 (approx Rs 35,500) in Europe, and around that same price point, the brand already has the Edge 50 Fusion in India. It is expected that the brand will price the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion lower than Rs 30,000 in India. However, note that this is just a speculation based on the brand’s past pricing trends.