Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch: Expected Price, Specs

Motorola debuted a new flagship in its EDGE series lineup earlier last month, dubbed Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The Edge 50 Ultra debuted only in Europe but it seems like Motorola is planning to expand availability to other countries, including India. Here’s everything we know about the India launch of the Edge 50 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Expected India arrival timeframe

The Edge 50 Ultra was recently spotted on the BIS certification website suggesting that the India launch of the handset is near. While there’s no exact release date as of now, the device may arrive in country by July. This is just a speculation and there have been no leaks or official announcements about the India launch date of the device.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Specs

The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a Refresh Rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass victus protection, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2500 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor powers the device, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device gets a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a 64MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers. The handset is IP68-rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Expected India Price

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price starts at EUR 999 (approx Rs 88,900) in Europe. We expect the India pricing to be cheaper so the device can align well with the competition. Smartphones like Xiaomi 14 and the OnePlus 12 that have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are priced much cheaper with a tag below Rs 70,000 in the country.