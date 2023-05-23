Motorola Edge 40 launched in India with Dimensity 8020 SoC: Price, Specs

Motorola Edge 40 smartphone has been launched in India as India’s first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. Motorola claims that the Edge 40 is the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rated underwater protection. It further has a 3D curved AMOLED display that refreshes at 144hz. Read on to know more about the new device.

Motorola Edge 40: Price in India

The motorola edge 40 is available in three colour variants, Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 30th May 2023, 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital for Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model.

The product will also be available on Pre-order starting today, 23rd May, 12PM onwards on Flipkart. Pre-order consumers get an exclusive Screen Damage Protection Plan for getting a 1-time screen replacement worth Rs 9500. This offer is available exclusively on Flipkart and valid till 30th May, 2023, till 11:59 am only.

Motorola Edge 40: Launch offers

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device:

Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange – making the effective price of the product Rs 27,999.

No Cost EMIs up to 6 months on HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards – making the effective ownership cost Rs 5,000/month.

Consumers can avail additional benefits worth Rs 3100 from Reliance Jio.

This includes 100GB of additional 5G data (10GB per month) worth Rs 1000 along partner offers from Ajio, Ixigo, ET Prime worth Rs 1050.

Motorola Edge 40: Specifications

The Motorola device sports a 6.55-inch curved pOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The panel supports 8-bit colours, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It draws power from the Dimensity 8020 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and has Motorola Spatial Audio support. It is also IP68-certified water and dust resistant. The Motorola Edge 40 features dual rear cameras, including a main 1/1.55-inch main OIS-enabled 50MP sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. An in-display optical sensor is present for biometrics.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with MyUX 4.0 out of the box and will get 2 major OS upgrades, i.e. till Android 15. It will get 3 years of security monthly patches. For connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.