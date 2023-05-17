Motorola To Unveil Two Razr 40 Foldable Phones On June 1

Motorola has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Razr 40 foldable phones in the global markets. The Lenovo-owned brand does not explicitly reveal the name of the upcoming offering that is set to debut on June 1st. However, the teaser video shared on the brand’s Twitter handle drops some hints.

Motorola Razr 40 foldables launch date

The Twitter post says, ‘Flip the script’. If you look closely, the teaser video starts with two devices folding inwards, suggesting that Motorola may launch two Razro 40 phones. As per multiple past reports, the Razro 40 series is expected to comprise standard and ultra variants. Both will be clamshell foldable offerings, with the standard model expected to be affordable among the two.

Motorola Razr 40 Specs( Roumoured)

Motorola has already confirmed that the Razr 40 Ultra will come with a large secondary horizontal display measuring 3.5 inches. There will be two camera sensors at the top left corner, whereas the power and volume rocker buttons are on the right side. The upcoming offering is also teased to feature a high screen refresh rate. The Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM onboard. It is tipped to be backed by a 3,640mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch main AMOLED display with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

As for the Motorola Razr 40, it is expected to be a toned-down version of the Razr 40 Ultra. The CAD-based renders of the vanilla model revealed a centre-aligned primary punch-hole display and a small cover display that looks similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The core specifications of the Razr 40 remain a mystery.